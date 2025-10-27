Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6494; (P) 0.6511; (R1) 0.6530; More...

AUD/USD edges higher today and immediate focus is on 55 D EMA (now at 0.6538). Sustained break there will argue that fall from 0.6706 has completed as a three wave correction at 0.6439. Further rally should then be seen to 0.6628 resistance, and then retest 0.6706 high. On the downside, though, below 0.6492 minor support will turn bias back to the downside to resume the fall from 0.6706 to 0.6413 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.6706 at 0.6403. Decisive break there will indicate bearish reversal after rejection by 0.6713 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. Rebound from 0.5913 is seen as a corrective move. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713 holds. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, sustained break of 0.6713 will be a strong sign of bullish trend reversal, and pave the way to 0.6941 structural resistance for confirmation.