Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6536; (P) 0.6548; (R1) 0.6567;

AUD/USD’s break of 55D EMA suggests that corrective fall from 0.6706 has already completed with three waves down to 0.6439. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.6628 resistance first. Firm break there will target a retest on 0.6706 high. ON the downside, however, break of 0.6492 will resume the correction to 0.6413 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.6706 at 0.6403).

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. Rebound from 0.5913 is seen as a corrective move. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713 holds. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, sustained break of 0.6713 will be a strong sign of bullish trend reversal, and pave the way to 0.6941 structural resistance for confirmation.