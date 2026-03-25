Wed, Mar 25, 2026 07:06 GMT
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    AUD/USD Daily Report

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6949; (P) 0.6987; (R1) 0.7034; More...

    Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays neutral at this point, with focus on 0.6943 support. Decisive break there should confirm rejection by 0.7206 key fibonacci resistance. That would set up deeper correction to the whole up trend from 0.5913, and target 38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.7187 at 0.6700. Nevertheless, strong rebound from current levels would retain near term bullishness for breakout through 0.7187 at a later stage.

    In the bigger picture, current development argues that rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is reversing whole down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206 will pave the way back to 0.8006. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.6706 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

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