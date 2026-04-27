Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7125; (P) 0.7140; (R1) 0.7166; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays neutral at this point and more consolidations could be seen below 0.7221. Further rally is expected with 0.7076 support intact. On the upside, firm break of 0.7221 will extend larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 0.6420 to 0.7187 from 0.6832 at 0.7306. On the downside, break of 0.7076 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is still in progress. Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206 will solidify the case that it’s already reversing the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Further rally should then be seen to retest 0.8006. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 0.6832 support holds, in case of pullback.