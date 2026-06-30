Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays mildly on the downside. Fall from 0.7277 should continue to 0.6832 support. Firm break there will target 0.6756 fibonacci level. On the upside, above 0.6926 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, a medium term top could be formed at 0.7277 after failing to sustain above 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 (2021 high) to 0.5913 (2024 low) at 0.7206. Deeper fall could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.7277 at 0.6756 as a correction. But strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. Consolidations would continue below 0.7277 for a while.