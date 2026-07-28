No change in AUD/USD’s outlook and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, firm break of 0.6964 will argue that rebound from 0.6846 has completed as a correction, after rejection at 38.2% retracement of 0.7277 to 0.6864 at 0.7022. Intraday bias will be back to the downside for retesting 0.6864 low. However, sustained break of 0.7022 will bring stronger rally to 61.8% retracement at 0.7119 next.

In the bigger picture, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, a medium term top could be formed at 0.7277 after failing to sustain above 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 (2021 high) to 0.5913 (2024 low) at 0.7206. Deeper fall could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.7277 at 0.6756 as a correction. But strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. Consolidations would continue below 0.7277 for a while.