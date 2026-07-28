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AUD/USD Daily Report

ActionForex
By ActionForex

No change in AUD/USD’s outlook and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, firm break of 0.6964 will argue that rebound from 0.6846 has completed as a correction, after rejection at 38.2% retracement of 0.7277 to 0.6864 at 0.7022. Intraday bias will be back to the downside for retesting 0.6864 low. However, sustained break of 0.7022 will bring stronger rally to 61.8% retracement at 0.7119 next.

In the bigger picture, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, a medium term top could be formed at 0.7277 after failing to sustain above 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 (2021 high) to 0.5913 (2024 low) at 0.7206. Deeper fall could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.7277 at 0.6756 as a correction. But strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. Consolidations would continue below 0.7277 for a while.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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