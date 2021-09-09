<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6003; (P) 1.6044; (R1) 1.6083; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.6166 minor resistance will argue that pull back from 1.6434 has completed. That would also revive near term bullishness after defending 1.5898 structural support. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 1.6434 high. On the downside, however, sustained break of 1.5898 will indicate that corrective rise from 1.5250 has already completed. Near term outlook will be turned bearish for 1.5614 support first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.5250 medium term bottom is currently seen as a correction to the down trend from 1.9799 first. Stronger rise could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.5250 at 1.6988 next. We’d tentatively expect strong resistance from there to limit upside, at least on first attempt. Meanwhile, break of 1.5898 support will indicate that the rebound has completed. Larger down trend from 1.9799 might be ready to resume through 1.5250 low.