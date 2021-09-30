<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6092; (P) 1.6137; (R1) 1.6207; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, above 1.6232 will resume the rebound from 1.5907 to retest 1.6434 high. Overall, rise from 1.5250 is still in favor to continue as long as 1.5898 support holds. However, sustained break of 1.5898 will argue that whole rise from 1.5250 has completed, and turn near term outlook bearish.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.5250 medium term bottom is currently seen as a correction to the down trend from 1.9799 first. Stronger rise could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.5250 at 1.6988 next. We’d tentatively expect strong resistance from there to limit upside, at least on first attempt. Meanwhile, break of 1.5898 support will indicate that the rebound has completed. Larger down trend from 1.9799 might be ready to resume through 1.5250 low.