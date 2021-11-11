<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5621; (P) 1.5684; (R1) 1.5728; More…

EUR/AUD is losing some upside momentum but further rise is still in favor as long as 1.5585 minor support holds. Sustained break of 55 day EMA (now at 1.5764) will argue that whole fall from 1.6434 has completed and bring stronger rally. On the downside, however, below 1.5585 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.5354. Break there will target a test on 1.5250 low.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high) is in progress. Firm break of 1.5250 low will confirm resumption and target 61.8% retracement of 1.1602 (2012 low) to 1.9799 at 1.4733. Sustained break there could bring more downside acceleration to 61.8% projection of 1.9799 to 1.5250 from 1.6434 at 1.3623. In any case, break of 1.6434 resistance is needed to signal medium term bottoming, or outlook will stay bearish.