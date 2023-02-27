Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5582; (P) 1.5639; (R1) 1.5736; More…

EUR/AUD’s rally continues today and intraday bias remains on the upside for 1.5749 resistance. As noted before, corrective fall from 1.5976 has completed at 1.5254. Decisive break of 1.5749 should pave the way to retest 1.5976 high. On the downside, below 1.5605 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, it’s still early to confirm if rise from 1.4281 represents bullish trend reversal. But as long as 1.5271 support holds, such rally is in favor to continue. Break of 1.5976 will target 1.6434 key resistance next. On the other hand, firm break of 1.5271 will retain medium term bearishness instead.