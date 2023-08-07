<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6677; (P) 1.6723; (R1) 1.6810; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral for the moment, with focus on 1.6785 resistance. Decisive break there will confirm resumption of larger up trend, and target 1.7377 projection level next. On the downside, break of 1.6577 resistance turned support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.6259 support, to extend the corrective pattern from 1.6785.

In the bigger picture, the rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is in progress. Firm break of 1.6785 will confirm resumption for 100% projection of 1.5254 to 1.6785 from 1.5846 at 1.7377. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5846 support holds, even in case of another pull back.