Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6829; (P) 1.6925; (R1) 1.6983; More…

While EUR/AUD’s retreat from 1.7062 extends lower, downside is contained above 1.6737 support so far. Intraday bias remains neutral and outlook stays bullish for now. On the upside, firm break 1.7062 will resume larger up trend from 1.4281 to 1.7377 projection level.

In the bigger picture, the rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.5254 to 1.6785 from 1.5846 at 1.7377. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5846 support holds, even in case of another pull back.