Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6450; (P) 1.6591; (R1) 1.6667; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays on the downside, as fall from 1.7062 is extending. Deeper decline would be seen to 1.6259 support. Break there will target 1.6000 fibonacci level. On the upside, above 1.6647 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that fall from 1.7062 is probably correcting whole up trend from 1.4281. Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2 retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000. Strong support should be seen there to bring rebound, at least on first attempt.