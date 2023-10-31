<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6602; (P) 1.6643; (R1) 1.6694; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/AUD and intraday bias stays neutral at this point. Further rally is expected as long as 1.6550 support holds. Above 1.6843 will target a test on 1.7062 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. However, break of 1.6550 support will bring deeper fall back to 1.6319 support instead.

In the bigger picture, the strong support from medium term rising trend line indicates that rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 1.7062 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 (2020 high) to 1.4281 at 1.7691. In any case, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.6319 support holds.