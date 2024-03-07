Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6551; (P) 1.6630; (R1) 1.6683; More…

EUR/AUD’s deeper decline from 1.6742 and break of 1.6578 minor support mixes up the near term outlook. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.6450 support first. Decisive break there will argue that whole rebound from 1.6127 has completed with three waves up to 1.6742, and turn near term outlook bearish. On the upside, though, break of 1.6742 will resume this rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Break of 1.6844 resistance will argue that this up trend is ready to resume through 1.7062 high. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound.