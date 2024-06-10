Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6348; (P) 1.6384; (R1) 1.6458; More…

EUR/AUD retreated sharply after edging higher to 1.6418 ans intraday bias remains neutral. . On the downside, firm break of 1.6211 support will resume the whole decline from 1.6742, as the third leg of the correction from 1.7062. On the upside, sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 1.6386) will resume the rebound from 1.6211 instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). In case of deeper fall, strong support is expected around 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.7062 is in favor as a later stage.