Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6006; (P) 1.6077; (R1) 1.6132; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral for the moment and some more consolidations could be seen above 1.5996. But outlook stays bearish as long as 1.6211 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.5996 will target 100% projection of 1.6679 to 1.6211 from 1.6418 at 1.5950. Firm break there will target 1.5846 key support next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) only. Strong support is still expected between 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.6148 resistance will argue that the correction has completed.