Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6054; (P) 1.6072; (R1) 1.6096; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral as consolidation from 1.5996 continues. While another recovery cannot be ruled out, further decline is expected as long as 1.6211 resistance holds. Break of 1.5996 will resume larger fall to 1.5846 support next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) only. Strong support is still expected between 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.6148 resistance will argue that the correction has completed.