Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6301; (P) 1.6353; (R1) 1.6448; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays on the upside and outlook is unchanged Correction from 1.0762 has possibly completed with three waves down to 1.5996, after hitting 1.6000 fibonacci support. Firm break of 1.6148 resistance will solidify this bullish case and target 1.6742 resistance next. On the downside, though, break of 1.6282 resistance turned support will dampen this bullish view and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.7062 medium term top is seen as a correction to the up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) only. Strong support is still expected between 1.5846 and 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 at 1.6000 to bring rebound. Break of 1.6148 resistance will argue that the correction has completed, and the up trend is ready to resume through 1.7062.