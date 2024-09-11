Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6536; (P) 1.6568; (R1) 1.6596; More…

Further rally is expected in EUR/AUD with 1.6457 support intact, despite loss of momentum. Rebound from 1.6256 is expected to continue to retest 17180 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.6457 support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.6256 again.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by the deeper than expected fall from 1.7180. Yet as long as 1.5996 support holds, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. Firm break of 1.7180 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715.