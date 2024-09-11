Wed, Sep 11, 2024 @ 10:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Daily Outlook

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6536; (P) 1.6568; (R1) 1.6596; More

Further rally is expected in EUR/AUD with 1.6457 support intact, despite loss of momentum. Rebound from 1.6256 is expected to continue to retest 17180 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.6457 support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.6256 again.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by the deeper than expected fall from 1.7180. Yet as long as 1.5996 support holds, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. Firm break of 1.7180 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.