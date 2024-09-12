Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6459; (P) 1.6539; (R1) 1.6579; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral with current retreat. Rebound from 1.6256 is still in favor to continue as long as 1.6457 support holds. Above 0.6629 will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 1.7180 high. However, firm break of 1.6457 support will suggest that the rebound has completed already, and turn bias back to the downside for 1.6256 again.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by the deeper than expected fall from 1.7180. Yet as long as 1.5996 support holds, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. Firm break of 1.7180 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715.