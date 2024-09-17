Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6463; (P) 1.6505; (R1) 1.6530; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. For now, the favored case remains that corrective fall from 1.7180 has completed at 1.6256 already. On the upside, above 1.6629 will resume the rebound for retesting 1.7180 high. However, firm break of 1.6457 minor support will dampen this view and turn bias back to the downside for 1.6256 again.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by the deeper than expected fall from 1.7180. Yet as long as 1.5996 support holds, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage. Firm break of 1.7180 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715.