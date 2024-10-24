Thu, Oct 24, 2024 @ 08:35 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Daily Outlook

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6167; (P) 1.6226; (R1) 1.6311; More

Breach of 1.6260 minor resistance suggests that EUR/AUD’s pullback from 1.6351 has completed at 1.6132. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rally should be seen through 1.6351 to 38.2% of 1.7180 to 1.6002 at 1.6452. On the downside, though, below 1.6132 will extend the pull back from 1.6351 towards 1.6002 low.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.5996 cluster support holds (38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 (2023 high) at 1.6000), up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.5996 will argue that the medium term trend has reversed and turn outlook bearish.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Sometimes the Best Position is NO Position

Managing Greed in Forex Trading

What Is the Economic Calendar and What Is it For?

Trading Sessions

Gann Swing Charts

ECN Forex Trading Explained

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.