Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6167; (P) 1.6226; (R1) 1.6311; More…

Breach of 1.6260 minor resistance suggests that EUR/AUD’s pullback from 1.6351 has completed at 1.6132. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rally should be seen through 1.6351 to 38.2% of 1.7180 to 1.6002 at 1.6452. On the downside, though, below 1.6132 will extend the pull back from 1.6351 towards 1.6002 low.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.5996 cluster support holds (38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 (2023 high) at 1.6000), up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.5996 will argue that the medium term trend has reversed and turn outlook bearish.