EUR/AUD is staying in consolidations below 1.6598 and intraday bias stays neutral for now. Further rally is expected as long as 1.6351 resistance turned support holds. On the upside, above 1.6598 will resume the rise from 1.6002 short term bottom to 61.8% retracement of 1.7180 to 1.6002 at 1.6730 next. Sustained trading above there will pave the way to retest 1.7180 high.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.5996 cluster support holds (38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 (2023 high) at 1.6000), up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.5996 will argue that the medium term trend has reversed and turn outlook bearish.