Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6419; (P) 1.6475; (R1) 1.6520; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral for the moment. As long as 1.6351 resistance turned support holds, further rally is still expected. On the upside, above 1.6598 will resume the rise from 1.6002 short term bottom to 61.8% retracement of 1.7180 to 1.6002 at 1.6730 next. However, firm break of 1.6351 will argue that the rebound has completed, and turn bias back to the downside for 1.6132 support instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.5996 cluster support holds (38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 (2023 high) at 1.6000), up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.5996 will argue that the medium term trend has reversed and turn outlook bearish.