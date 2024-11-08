Fri, Nov 08, 2024 @ 09:33 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Daily Outlook

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6107; (P) 1.6227; (R1) 1.6291; More

EUR/AUD’s fall from 1.6598 is in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside. Break of 1.6132 will target 1.5996 key support again. Strong support could be seen there to bring rebound. ON the upside, above 1.6356 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.5996 cluster support holds (38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7062 (2023 high) at 1.6000), up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.5996 will argue that the medium term trend has reversed and turn outlook bearish.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.