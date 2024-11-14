Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6247; (P) 1.6280; (R1) 1.6320; More…

EUR/AUD is staying in consolidation above 1.6161 temporary low and intraday bias remains neutral. Risk will stay mildly on the downside as long as 1.6598 holds, in case of stronger rebound. On the downside, break of 1.6161 will resume the decline from 1.6590 to target a test on 1.5996/6002 key support zone.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.5996 cluster support , up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still expected to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. However decisive break of 1.5996 will argue that the medium term trend might have reversed. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 (2022 low) to 1.7180 at 1.5388, even as a correction.