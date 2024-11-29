Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6198; (P) 1.6241; (R1) 1.6282; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral for the moment, and outlook is unchanged. . On the upside, firm break of 1.6359 resistance will be the first sign of bullish reversal and target 1.6598 resistance for confirmation. On the downside, though, below 1.6125 minor support will bring retest of 1.5963 low.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is now on 1.5996 key support level. Sustained break there will argue that whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is already reversing. Deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7180 at 1.5388, even as a correction. Nevertheless, strong rebound from current level, followed by break of 1.6359 resistance, will keep medium term outlook neutral at worst.