Thu, Jan 02, 2025 @ 10:57 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Daily Outlook

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6695; (P) 1.6733; (R1) 1.6774; More

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral and some more consolidations would be seen below 1.6800. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.6573 resistance turned support holds. Above 1.6800 will resume the rally from 1.5963 to retest 1.7180 high next. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 1.6573 will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside instead.

In the bigger picture, EUR/AUD is holding on to 1.5996 key support despite brief breach. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5995 will indicate that such up trend has completed and deeper decline would be seen.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.