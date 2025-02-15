EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD drew support from 55 W EMA last week and rebounded after dipping to 1.6391. But it then lose momentum after hitting 1.6631. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. Current development suggests that corrective pattern from 1.6800 has completed at 1.6391 already. On the upside above 1.6631 will bring retest of 1.6800 first. Firm break there will resume the rally from 1.5963 to 61.8% projection of 1.5693 to 1.6800 from 1.6391 at 1.6908.

In the bigger picture, with 1.5996 key support (2024 low) intact, larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5996 will indicate that such up trend has completed and deeper decline would be seen.

In the longer term picture, rise from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg of the pattern from 1.9799 (2020 high), which is part of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). As long as 55 M EMA (now at 1.6090) holds, this second leg could still extend higher. However, sustained trading below 55 M EMA will open up the bearish case for extending the decline through 1.4281 low.