Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6416; (P) 1.6468; (R1) 1.6498; More

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 1.6631 resistance will reaffirm the case that consolidation from 1.6800 has completed at 1.6391. Retest of 1.6800 high should be seen next and firm break there will resume the rally from 1.5963. However, firm break of 1.6391 will invalidate this view and bring deeper fall.

In the bigger picture, with 1.5996 key support (2024 low) intact, larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5996 will indicate that such up trend has completed and deeper decline would be seen.

