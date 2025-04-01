Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7223; (P) 1.7295; (R1) 1.7385; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains on the upside for retesting 1.7417 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend, and target 61.8% projection of 1.6355 to 1.7417 from 1.7047 at 1.7703. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 1.7047 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is resuming and should target 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5963 at 1.7682, which is also close to 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 (2020 high) to 1.4281 at 1.7691. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 1.6800 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.