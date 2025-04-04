Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7279; (P) 1.7405; (R1) 1.7587; More…

EUR/AUD’s up trend resumed through 1.7417 and met 61.8% projection of 1.6355 to 1.7417 from 1.7047 at 1.7703 already. There is no sign of topping yet. Intraday bias stays on the upside. Sustained trading above 1.7703 will target 100% projection at 1.8109. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.7047 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is in progress and has met 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5963 at 1.7682 already. Sustained trading above 1.7682 will pave the way to 100% projection at 1.8744. Outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.7062 resistance turned support holds (2023 high) even in case of deep pullback.