Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.8097; (P) 1.8259; (R1) 1.8560; More…

EUR/AUD’s rally resumed after brief retreat and intraday bias is back on the upside. Current up trend should target 161.8% projection of 1.6355 to 1.7417 from 1.7047 at 1.8765 next. On the downside, below 1.7957 minor support could now indicate short term topping, possibly on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, and bring lengthier consolidations.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is in progress, and in reacceleration phase as seen in W MACD. Next target is 100% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5963 at 1.8744. Firm break there will pave the way to 138.2% projection at 1.9806, which is close to 1.9799 (2020 high). Outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.7417 resistance turned support holds even in case of deep pullback.