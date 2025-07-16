Wed, Jul 16, 2025 @ 10:27 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7757; (P) 1.7809; (R1) 1.7863; More

EUR/AUD is extending consolidations above 1.7717 temporary low and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.7703) will argue that corrective pattern from 1.8554 is already in the third leg. Deeper fall should then be seen back to 1.7245 support. Nevertheless, strong rebound from 55 D EMA will maintain near term bullishness. Break of 1.7872 support turned resistance will bring retest of 1.8094 resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.8554 medium term are seen as a corrective pattern. While deeper pullback might be seen, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 (2022 low) to 1.8554 at 1.6922 to bring rebound. Up trend from 1.4281 is expected to resume at a later stage.

