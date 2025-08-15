Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7860; (P) 1.7905; (R1) 1.7977; More…

EUR/AUD recovers mildly today but stays below 1.7972 resistance, and intraday bias stays neutral. Decisive break of 1.7972 should confirm that corrective pattern from 1.8094 has completed at 1.7671. Further rise should then be seen through 1.8094, to resume the rebound from 1.7245. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.7245 to 1.8094 from 1.7671 at 1.8196. On the downside, below 1.7671 will bring deeper fall back to 1.7459 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.8554 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Such pattern could extend further with another falling leg. But even in that case, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 (2022 low) to 1.8554 at 1.6922 to bring rebound. Uptrend from 1.4281 is expected to resume at a later stage.