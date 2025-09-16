Tue, Sep 16, 2025 @ 11:08 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7596; (P) 1.7639; (R1) 1.7676; More

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD as consolidations continue above 1.7588. Another recovery cannot be ruled out, but further decline is expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.7808) holds. Corrective pattern from 1.8554 is in the third leg. Sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 1.7245 to 1.8155 at 1.7593 will target 1.7245 support and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.8554 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as the pattern extends, but downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 (2022 low) to 1.8554 at 1.6922 to bring rebound. Uptrend from 1.4281 is expected to resume at a later stage.

