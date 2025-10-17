Fri, Oct 17, 2025 @ 07:30 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Daily Outlook

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7910; (P) 1.7984; (R1) 1.8092; More

EUR/AUD’s rally continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside for 1.8155 resistance. Firm break there will argue that whole corrective pattern from 1.8554 has completed with three waves to 1.7569. Further rise should be seen to retest 1.8554 high next. On the downside, below 1.79743 will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.8554 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern, which might have completed already. Firm break of 1.8554 will resume larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low), and target 61.8% projection of 1.5963 to 1.8554 from 1.7569 at 1.9170. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.7569 support holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.