Fri, Dec 05, 2025 @ 07:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Daily Outlook

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7577; (P) 1.7643; (R1) 1.7681; More

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains on the downside for 1.7561 support. Firm break there should confirm that larger corrective pattern from 1.8554 is already in the third leg. Deeper decline should then be seen to 1.7245 support next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.7761 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.8554 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.7426) will suggest that it’s correcting the whole rally from 1.4281 (2022 low). In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.6922. Nevertheless, strong rebound from 55 W EMA will likely bring resumption of the up trend sooner.

ActionForex
ActionForex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.