Sat, Mar 21, 2026 17:31 GMT
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    EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    EUR/AUD recovered last week but upside is kept below 1.6594 resistance. Initial bias remains neutral this week first, and further decline remains in favor. Below 1.6286 will bring retest of 1.6125 low. Firm break there will resume larger fall from 1.8554 to 1.5913 fibonacci level next. Nevertheless, break of 1.6594 will indicate short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound to 55 D EMA (now at 1.6776) and above.

    In the bigger picture, fall from 1.8554 medium term top is seen as reversing the whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low). Deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913, which is slightly below 1.5963 structural support. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.7245) holds, even in case of strong rebound.

    In the longer term picture, rise from 1.4281 is seen as the second leg of the pattern from 1.9799 (2020 high), which is part of the pattern from 2.1127 (2008 high). Current development argue that it has already completed at 1.8554. Sustained trading below 55 M EMA (now at 1.6592) will confirm this bearish case, and pave the way back towards 1.4281.

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