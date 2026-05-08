Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6216; (P) 1.6248; (R1) 1.6298; More…

Further decline is expected in EUR/AUD with 1.6371 resistance intact. Decisive break of 1.6125 low will confirm resumption of whole down trend from 1.8554. However, firm break of 1.6371 will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is in progress and deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913, which is slightly below 1.5963 structural support. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.7069) holds, even in case of strong rebound.