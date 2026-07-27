Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral and more consolidations could be seen above 1.6256. Further decline is expected as long as 1.6419 resistance holds. Below 1.6256 will target 1.6108 low. Firm break there will resume larger down trend.

In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6842 resistance holds. Fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is expected to continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). However, firm break of 1.6842 should confirm medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rally.