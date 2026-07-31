Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral first with current retreat. Outlook is unchanged that pullback from 1.6617 has completed as a correction at 1.6250. Above 1.6492 will bring retest of 1.6617 first. Firm break there will target 100% projection 1.6108 to 1.6617 from 1.6250 at 1.6759. However, break of 1.6250 will revive the bearish case and target a retest on 1.6108 low instead.

In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6842 resistance holds. Fall from 1.8554 (2025 high) is expected to continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.8554 at 1.5913. Decisive break there will pave the way back to 1.4281 (2022 low). However, firm break of 1.6842 should confirm medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rally.