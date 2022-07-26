Tue, Jul 26, 2022 @ 12:24 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9825; (P) 0.9854; (R1) 0.9890; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral as consolidation continues. Outlook remains bearish with 0.9953 resistance intact. On the downside, break of 0.9804 will resume larger down trend. Next target is 0.9650 long term projection level. On the upside, however, break of 0.9953 minor resistance will suggest short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound to 55 day EMA (now at 1.0080).

In the bigger picture,long term down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is expected to target 100% projection of 1.2004 to 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 0.9650. On the upside, break of 1.0513 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of strong rebound.

