Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9859; (P) 0.9878; (R1) 0.9896; More….

Range trading continues in EUR/CHF and intraday bias remains neutral. In case of another fall, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 0.9407 to 1.0095 at 0.9832, to complete the corrective pattern from 1.0095. Break of 0.9923 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound towards 1.0067/0095 resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, the rejection by 55 week EMA (now at 1.0025) mixed up the outlook. On the upside, sustained trading above 55 week EMA will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal. Rise from 0.9407 should then target 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484). However, firm break of 0.9832 support will revive medium term bearishness and bring retest of 0.9407 low instead.