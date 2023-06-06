<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9686; (P) 0.9719; (R1) 0.9740; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, firm break of 0.9760 should confirm short term bottoming after hitting 61.8% retracement of 0.9407 to 1.0095 at 0.9670. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 0.9878 resistance next. However, sustained break of 0.9670 will extend the whole decline from 1.0095 towards 0.9407 low instead.

In the bigger picture, prior rejection by 38.2% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.0072 suggests that medium term outlook is staying bearish. The pair is also capped below 55 W EMA (now at 0.9938). Down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is not completed yet and is in favor to resume through 0.9407 at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.0095 resistance will raise the chance of bullish trend reversal. Rise from 0.9407 should then target 1.0505 cluster resistance (2020 low at 1.0505, 61.8% retracement of 1.1149 to 0.9407 at 1.1484).