Thu, Nov 02, 2023 @ 13:29 GMT
EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9567; (P) 0.9598; (R1) 0.9629; More

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral with current retreat. Some consolidations could be seen first. But another rise is mildly in favor as long as 0.9513 support holds. Above 0.9627 will resume the rebound from 0.9416 to 0.9691 key structural resistance. Firm break there will carry larger bullish implication.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Decisive break of 0.9407 will confirm resumption, and target 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 1.0095 at 0.9018. On the upside, break of 0.9691, however, will indicate medium term bottoming just ahead of 0.9407. Further rally could then be seen back towards 1.0095 resistance.

