Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9416; (P) 0.9431; (R1) 0.9456; More…

EUR/CHF’s rally from 0.9252 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. Sustained trading above 55 D EMA (now at 0.9449) will target 38.2% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9252 at 0.9574. On the downside, though, break of 0.9357 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.9252 low instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds. Current fall from 1.2004 (2018 high) is part of the multi-decade down trend. Another decline is in favor after rebound from 0.9252 completes.