Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9654; (P) 0.9664; (R1) 0.9686; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the downside at this point. Break of 38.2% retracement of 0.9476 to 0.9772 at 0.9659 will extend the fall from 0.9772 to 61.8% retracement at 0.9589 and possibly below. On the upside, above 0.9772 will resume the rally from 0.9476 towards 0.9928 high instead.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.9252 medium term bottom might not be completed yet. But even in case of resumption, strong resistance could emerge from 1.0095 to limit upside. Medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.0094 structural resistance holds. Meanwhile, break of 0.9476 will bring retest of 0.9252 low.