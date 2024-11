Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9281; (P) 0.9313; (R1) 0.9334; More….

With break of 0.9294 minor support, rebound from 0.9204 could have completed after rejection by 55 4H EMA. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.9204/9 support zone. Decisive break there will indicate larger down trend resumption. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9364 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, outlook will now stay bearish as long as 0.9444 resistance holds. Decisive break of 0.9209 low will resumed long term down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.9772 to 0.9209 from 0.9444 at 0.9096 next.